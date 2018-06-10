Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 210 0—3 8 0 Toronto 001 001 100 1—4 12 1

(10 innings)

Gausman, Bleier (7), M.Castro (8), Givens (10) and Sisco; A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8), Clippard (8), Axford (9) and Maile. W_Axford 1-0. L_Givens 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (5).

___

Los Angeles 001 001 000—2 6 0 Minnesota 000 001 000—1 7 0

Skaggs, J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Briceno; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Duke (9) and B.Wilson, Garver. W_Skaggs 5-4. L_Gibson 1-4. Sv_Parker (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Kinsler (8), Pujols (9).

___

Kansas City 010 000 001—2 4 0 Oakland 000 000 000—0 4 1

D.Duffy, McCarthy (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Bassitt, Coulombe (8), Y.Petit (9) and Phegley. W_D.Duffy 3-6. L_Bassitt 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (14). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (5).

___

Chicago 200 000 000—2 6 3 Boston 110 020 00x—4 8 0

Rodon, Cedeno (6), Volstad (7), Avilan (8) and K.Smith; Price, Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 7-4. L_Rodon 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (20). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (3), Martinez (21).

___

Seattle 100 010 100—3 10 1 Tampa Bay 132 000 10x—7 10 2

F.Hernandez, Elias (4), Morin (8) and Zunino; Snell, D.Castillo (7), Roe (8) and Sucre. W_Snell 8-3. L_F.Hernandez 6-5. Sv_Roe (1). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (12).

___

Cleveland 001 000 010 000—2 7 0 Detroit 100 000 100 002—4 10 0

(12 innings)

Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8), Otero (10), McAllister (11), C.Allen (12) and Gomes; Fiers, Coleman (8), A.Wilson (8), Greene (9), Farmer (10), Saupold (11) and McCann. W_Saupold 4-1. L_C.Allen 2-3. HRs_Cleveland, Davis (1), Gomes (7). Detroit, Candelario (10).

___

Houston 200 010 100—4 9 1 Texas 020 010 000—3 5 0

Morton, Peacock (4), Sipp (6), Devenski (7), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Minor, Leclerc (7), Martin (8), Diekman (9) and Chirinos. W_Sipp 1-0. L_Leclerc 1-2. Sv_Rondon (2). HRs_Houston, Stassi (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 001 002 010—4 8 0 New York 300 000 000—3 6 0

German, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Matz, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Dav.Robertson 5-2. L_Swarzak 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (17). HRs_New York, Torres (11), Judge (18), Andujar (8). New York, Cabrera (11), Frazier (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 003 100 100—5 11 0 Washington 140 100 10x—7 10 0

Rodriguez, Blach (3), Gearrin (7), Moronta (8) and Hundley; G.Gonzalez, Miller (4), Solis (6), Madson (7), Collins (8), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (8) and Kieboom. W_Miller 3-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (7). Washington, Harper (19).

___

Milwaukee 200 004 402—12 13 0 Philadelphia 003 000 000— 3 6 2

Suter, Hader (6), T.Williams (7), Jennings (8), Logan (9) and Kratz; Arrieta, L.Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Ramos (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro. W_Suter 6-4. L_Arrieta 5-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (5), Choi (2), Aguilar (11). Philadelphia, Hoskins (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 1 0 Chicago 200 000 00x—2 6 0

Kingham, Brault (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Lester, J.Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 7-2. L_Kingham 2-3. Sv_Cishek (2).

___

San Diego 300 100 010—5 12 2 Miami 001 003 000—4 7 0

Ross, Stammen (6), Hand (8), Yates (9) and Lopez; Straily, Conley (4), E.Hernandez (6), Steckenrider (7), Rucinski (8) and Realmuto. W_Stammen 4-0. L_Rucinski 1-1. Sv_Yates (2). HRs_San Diego, Galvis (3). Miami, Dietrich (8).

___

St. Louis 203 000 100—6 7 0 Cincinnati 000 200 110—4 10 0

Wacha, Mayers (6), Gomber (7), Tuivailala (8), J.Hicks (9) and Molina; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart, Casali. W_Wacha 8-1. L_L.Castillo 4-7. Sv_J.Hicks (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (9), Ozuna (6), Carpenter (8). Cincinnati, Suarez (12), Winker (3).

___

Arizona 110 300 160—12 13 1 Colorado 202 300 000— 7 9 2

Koch, Bracho (6), Bradley (8), Salas (9) and Avila, Murphy; Bettis, Hoffman (5), McGee (7), B.Shaw (8), Pounders (8) and Wolters. W_Bracho 2-0. L_B.Shaw 2-5. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (9), Goldschmidt 2 (12). Colorado, LeMahieu (6), Story 2 (14).

___

Atlanta 012 010 100—5 14 0 Los Angeles 100 010 100—3 6 1

A.Sanchez, Moylan (6), Minter (6), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Wood, Y.Garcia (5), P.Baez (6), Alexander (7), Paredes (8), Hudson (8), Corcino (9) and Grandal. W_A.Sanchez 2-0. L_Wood 1-5. Sv_Vizcaino (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (11).