Planned 12,000 seat Taichung Arena in Central Taiwan receives strong investment interest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung City Government said it has received strong interest from investors looking to partner in developing the Taichung Arena (台中巨蛋) on Saturday, June 9.

The planned 12,000 seat arena for both sports and entertainment has received 30 companies register their interest to invest in the project.

Companies in construction, insurance, investment, retail and entertainment were briefed about the project by the Taichung City Government Construction Bureau (臺中市政府建設局) at information seminars in Taipei (臺北) and Taichung (臺中) in recent weeks.

The project is also expected to be promoted at upcoming investment events put on by the Taichung City Government (台中市政府) and the Ministry of Finance (財政部).

Both local and international companies are encouraged to register their interest in the project.

The purpose-built arena will feature basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis and futsal matches, and also host concerts and exhibitions.

Taichung Arena is part of the effort to transform Taichung into a major sporting city, according to the Taichung City Government.

In recent years, a tennis centre, sports and leisure park and the national sports centre were built in the city.

Taichung Arena will be built on a 6.9 hectare plot adjacent to the Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Beitun District (北屯區) at a cost of NT$5.6 billion (US$118 million).

Construction of the arena was initially planned to begin in June 2017, but ground is yet to be broken.