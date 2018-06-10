Singapore Postcard: Summit island hides macabre history

SINGAPORE (AP) — A new surveillance camera has been installed and restaurants closed on Singapore's Sentosa Island, a popular tropical getaway thrust into the spotlight ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Located a quarter mile off the coast of the city-state, Sentosa is no stranger to celebrities and VIPs. It is linked to the city by a bridge and home to high-end resorts, golf courses and a large amusement park.

The macabre history of the island, which will become the venue of Tuesday's summit, is less known.

In the 18th century, an unknown epidemic killed off most of its population of 60. Only two households survived. During World War II, it was a British POW camp under Japanese occupation.