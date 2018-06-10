  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/10 11:13
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Kemp LAD 61 196 29 68 .347
Gennett Cin 63 237 33 81 .342
FFreeman Atl 63 241 39 81 .336
Markakis Atl 63 251 40 82 .327
BCrawford SF 62 218 27 71 .326
Dickerson Pit 58 224 31 72 .321
Almora ChC 56 179 35 57 .318
Arenado Col 59 223 39 71 .318
Martinez StL 59 218 29 69 .317
Yelich Mil 52 206 41 64 .311
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 47; Suarez, Cincinnati, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Gennett, Cincinnati, 45; FFreeman, Atlanta, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; Markakis, Atlanta, 42; Kemp, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, St. Louis, 40.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.