Xi hails enlarged Central Asian bloc as G-7 ends in disarray

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit i
Tajikistan President Imomali Rakhmon, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, walk to attend talks at
From left: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan President Imomali Rakhmon, Russian President Vladimir
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during an arriving ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
QINGDAO, China (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is hailing the entry of new member states into a Chinese-led security bloc at a weekend gathering that takes place as the G-7 summit ended in disarray.
Xi welcomed India and Pakistan on Sunday at this weekend's summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the northern Chinese port of Qingdao. The two countries joined the bloc as full members last year.
The bloc, which experts see as seeking to challenge the Western-led order, is dominated by China and Russia and also includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
It was conceived as a platform for resolving border issues and fighting terrorism.
In Quebec, President Donald Trump threw the G-7 summit into disarray, tweeting Saturday that the U.S. is pulling back its endorsement of the group's communique.