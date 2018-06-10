|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|9
|3
|3
|30
|31
|19
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|4
|28
|30
|20
|Columbus
|7
|3
|6
|27
|22
|14
|New York
|7
|4
|2
|23
|28
|15
|New England
|6
|4
|5
|23
|25
|21
|Orlando City
|6
|7
|1
|19
|24
|28
|Chicago
|5
|7
|3
|18
|21
|26
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|3
|18
|16
|21
|Toronto FC
|4
|7
|2
|14
|19
|23
|Montreal
|4
|11
|0
|12
|15
|31
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|3
|9
|14
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|8
|1
|5
|29
|24
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|2
|4
|28
|28
|14
|Vancouver
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|30
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|6
|1
|22
|19
|26
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|4
|3
|21
|25
|21
|Portland
|6
|3
|3
|21
|20
|18
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|27
|21
|LA Galaxy
|5
|7
|2
|17
|19
|23
|Minnesota United
|5
|8
|1
|16
|17
|26
|San Jose
|2
|8
|3
|9
|19
|25
|Seattle
|2
|7
|2
|8
|7
|14
|Colorado
|2
|8
|2
|8
|14
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, June 8
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0
|Saturday, June 9
Atlanta United FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
New York 1, Columbus 1, tie
Vancouver 5, Orlando City 2
FC Dallas 2, Montreal 0
New England 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 13
Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.