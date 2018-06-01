  1. Home
  2. Society

Bird causes power outage in New Taipei City 

26K households briefly without power after Malayan night heron flies into power lines

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 10:56

Heron sustains only a tail feather injury after colliding with power lines. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just after midnight this morning (June 10), around 26,000 households in New Taipei City lost power for 33 minutes after a Malayan night heron flew into nearby power lines.

The bird involved was 40 cm tall (16 in) with an 85 cm wingspan. Luckily only the bird's tail was singed in the incident and the heron was immediately transported to the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office for medical treatment, according to CNA.

The Luchou, Hsinchuang, and Sanchung areas of New Taipei City briefly lost power.

Taiwan Power Company representatives state that this is the company's third outside incident with wildlife in the last three years, and each case involved the Malayan night heron. Power lines were impaired by the pecking, excrement, or interference of a heron.

Taiwan Power tries to discourage birds from lingering around power lines, or bumping into them, by installing flashing lights, keeping the areas free of earthworms, and clearing the areas of grass and debris after mowing to discourage birds from making nests nearby.

 

 
heron
bird
Taiwan Power Company
power outage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipower equipment failure leaves 2,300 Taiwanese students in dark during entrance exams
2018/05/07 12:21
Power down for an hour at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
2018/04/14 13:53
Taiwan electricity rates to rise by 3% next month, but only for big users
2018/03/16 20:46
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 16
2018/03/16 20:28
Over 11,000 chickens, ducks culled due to H5N2 avian flu
2018/01/20 20:10