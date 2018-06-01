Bird causes power outage in New Taipei City 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just after midnight this morning (June 10), around 26,000 households in New Taipei City lost power for 33 minutes after a Malayan night heron flew into nearby power lines.

The bird involved was 40 cm tall (16 in) with an 85 cm wingspan. Luckily only the bird's tail was singed in the incident and the heron was immediately transported to the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office for medical treatment, according to CNA.

The Luchou, Hsinchuang, and Sanchung areas of New Taipei City briefly lost power.

Taiwan Power Company representatives state that this is the company's third outside incident with wildlife in the last three years, and each case involved the Malayan night heron. Power lines were impaired by the pecking, excrement, or interference of a heron.

Taiwan Power tries to discourage birds from lingering around power lines, or bumping into them, by installing flashing lights, keeping the areas free of earthworms, and clearing the areas of grass and debris after mowing to discourage birds from making nests nearby.