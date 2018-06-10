  1. Home
  2. World

Republican senators urge Trump to send senior official to AIT opening in Taipei

The letter called Taiwan a ‘strong ally’ and ‘important economic and security partner’

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 10:49

Senator Rubio speaking at an event in Florida in 2015 (Flickr.com user: Gage Skidmore )

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four Republican Party senators sent President Donald Trump a letter urging him to dispatch a Cabinet-level official to the official opening of the new AIT office in Neihu (內湖), Taipei City on June 12.

The letter called Taiwan "an important economic and security partner" and "a strong ally of the United States."

The letter describes the move as a means to demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to Taiwan in the context of an increasingly assertive China.

The letter characterises the $US250 million compound as a "tangible symbol of the enduring friendship between Washington, D.C. and Taipei".

The letter also thanked President Trump for signing the Taiwan Travel Act into law on March 16, 2018, which allows U.S. officials to travel to Taiwan in an official capacity.

The letter was signed by Marco Rubio from Florida, Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma, Cory Gardner from Colorado and John Cornyn from Texas on June 8.

Cornyn is the Senate Majority Whip and Gardner previously was the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The U.S. Cabinet is made up of the Vice President and heads of federal executive departments. The Cabinet is at the highest-level of government and acts as an advisory body to the President.  

The full text of the letter can be accessed on Marco Rubio's website.
U.S. Taiwan Relations
Trump
AIT

RELATED ARTICLES

Kim Jong Un impersonator questioned on arrival in Singapore
2018/06/09 15:08
Can Trump and Kim end Korea War and what peace may look like
2018/06/09 14:51
Brent Christensen to be inaugurated new AIT Director on June 12 in Taipei
2018/06/09 12:23
US senators aim to 'bring the hammer down' on Chinese telecom company ZTE
2018/06/08 17:20
Trump urges US airlines to blow off Beijing's bullying over Taiwan
2018/06/07 15:07