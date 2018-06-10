|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Boston
|44
|21
|.677
|½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|34
|.460
|14½
|Toronto
|29
|35
|.453
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|44
|.302
|24½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Detroit
|31
|35
|.470
|4
|Minnesota
|27
|34
|.443
|5½
|Chicago
|21
|41
|.339
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|43
|.338
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Houston
|40
|25
|.615
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|28
|.569
|3½
|Oakland
|33
|32
|.508
|7½
|Texas
|27
|39
|.409
|14
___
|Friday's Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 7, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 2, Oakland 0
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-7) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 9-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.