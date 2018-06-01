  1. Home
Taiwan fire dancers dazzle audience 

Traditional fire dancers praised by mayor for showcasing 'countryside culture' 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 10:22

Paper Windmill wants everyone to enjoy fire dancing. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Paper Windmill dance troupe performed traditional fire dances to a packed, enthusiastic audience Saturday evening (June 9) at Xinyi Elementary School.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) opened the show with praise for the Paper Windmill troupe. The group has worked hard to promote “countryside culture” over the years and aims to perform in local, neighborhood venues so that all can experience this part of traditional culture, according to CNA.


(CNA image) 

The performance combined martial arts, dance, and fire dancing.


(CNA image) 

These talented dancers won Singapore’s “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2015 and performed last year at the CCTV New Year’s Gala. The group’s 23 performers have danced in 19 different cities, in 105 different townships, for an estimated 20,000 spectators. This is the first year of collaboration between the fire dancers and Paper Windmill theater.  


(CNA image) 

The dancers will next travel to Hualien, Taoyuan, and Nantou.

 

 
