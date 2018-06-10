Highway blockades by Nicaraguan protesters trap 6,000 trucks

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Dozens of roadblocks set up on Nicaragua's highways by protesters opposing President Daniel Ortega's government have stranded about 6,000 transport trucks carrying goods to other Central American countries.

Raul Alfaro, president of the Salvadoran Association of International Freight Carriers, called on protesters to let the trucks pass and urged countries in the region to not send more cargo vehicles through Nicaragua, which has seen a wave of anti-government demonstrations starting in mid-April.

Truckers "have nothing do to" with the "Nicaraguan problem," Alfaro said.

He said there are about 70 blockades at key entry points connecting Nicaragua's capital with the Caribbean coast, north and south of the country.