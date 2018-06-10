  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/10 09:10
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 21 .677
New York 41 18 .695
Tampa Bay 29 34 .460 14
Toronto 29 35 .453 14½
Baltimore 19 44 .302 24
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 28 .541
Detroit 30 35 .462 5
Minnesota 27 34 .443 6
Chicago 21 41 .339 12½
Kansas City 22 43 .338 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 40 24 .625
Houston 40 25 .615 ½
Los Angeles 37 28 .569
Oakland 33 32 .508
Texas 27 39 .409 14

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-7) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 9-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.