Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|210
|0—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|100
|1—4
|12
|1
Gausman, Bleier (7), M.Castro (8), Givens (10) and Sisco; A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8), Clippard (8), Axford (9) and Maile. W_Axford 1-0. L_Givens 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (5).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|001—2
|4
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
D.Duffy, McCarthy (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Bassitt, Coulombe (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_D.Duffy 3-6. L_Bassitt 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (14). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (5).
___
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|3
|Boston
|110
|020
|00x—4
|8
|0
Rodon, Cedeno (6), Volstad (7), Avilan (8) and K.Smith; Price, Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 7-4. L_Rodon 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (20). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (3), Martinez (21).
___
|Seattle
|100
|010
|100—3
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|132
|000
|10x—7
|10
|2
F.Hernandez, Elias (4), Morin (8) and Zunino; Snell, D.Castillo (7), Roe (8) and Sucre. W_Snell 8-3. L_F.Hernandez 6-5. Sv_Roe (1). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|003
|100
|100—5
|11
|0
|Washington
|140
|100
|10x—7
|10
|0
Rodriguez, Blach (3), Gearrin (7), Moronta (8) and Hundley; Gonzalez, Miller (4), Solis (6), Madson (7), Collins (8), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (8) and Kieboom. W_Miller 3-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (7). Washington, Harper (19).
___
|Milwaukee
|200
|004
|402—12
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|000—
|3
|6
|2
Suter, Hader (6), T.Williams (7), Jennings (8), Logan (9) and Kratz; Arrieta, Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Ramos (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro. W_Suter 6-4. L_Arrieta 5-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (5), Choi (2), Aguilar (11). Philadelphia, Hoskins (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|00x—2
|6
|0
Kingham, Brault (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Lester, Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 7-2. L_Kingham 2-3. Sv_Cishek (2).
___
|San Diego
|300
|100
|010—5
|12
|2
|Miami
|001
|003
|000—4
|7
|0
Ross, Stammen (6), Hand (8), Yates (9) and Lopez; Straily, Conley (4), E.Hernandez (6), Steckenrider (7), Rucinski (8) and Realmuto. W_Stammen 4-0. L_Rucinski 1-1. Sv_Yates (2). HRs_San Diego, Galvis (3). Miami, Dietrich (8).
___
|St. Louis
|203
|000
|100—6
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|110—4
|10
|0
Wacha, Mayers (6), Gomber (7), Tuivailala (8), Hicks (9) and Molina; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart, Casali. W_Wacha 8-1. L_L.Castillo 4-7. Sv_Hicks (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (9), Ozuna (6), Carpenter (8). Cincinnati, Suarez (12), Winker (3).