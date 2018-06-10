  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/10 07:19
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 9 3 3 30 31 19
New York City FC 8 3 4 28 30 20
Columbus 7 3 6 27 22 14
New York 7 4 2 23 28 15
New England 6 4 4 22 24 20
Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23
Philadelphia 5 7 3 18 16 21
Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25
Toronto FC 4 7 2 14 19 23
Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29
D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 28 28 14
FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14
Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26
Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21
Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18
Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28
Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21
LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23
Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26
San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25
Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14
Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.