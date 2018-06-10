NASCAR XFINITY-LTi Printing 250 Results

Saturday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 91 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 35.

3. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 91, 0, 42.

4. (15) Ryan Reed, Ford, 91, 0, 49.

5. (2) Paul Menard, Ford, 91, 0, 0.

6. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 91, 0, 0.

7. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 30.

8. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 91, 0, 0.

9. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28.

10. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 41.

11. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 91, 0, 28.

12. (40) Kaz Grala, Ford, 91, 0, 34.

13. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 33.

14. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28.

15. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 22.

16. (14) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 28.

17. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 20.

18. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 91, 0, 25.

19. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 18.

20. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 17.

21. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 0.

22. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 15.

23. (29) Austin Cindric, Ford, 91, 0, 18.

24. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 13.

25. (32) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 12.

26. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 11.

27. (33) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 91, 0, 10.

28. (38) BJ McLeod, Dodge, 91, 0, 9.

29. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 8.

30. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 91, 0, 21.

31. (37) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 90, 0, 6.

32. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, transmission, 89, 0, 5.

33. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 0, 4.

34. (23) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0, 3.

35. (35) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, accident, 79, 0, 2.

36. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0, 1.

37. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 0, 1.

38. (39) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 34, 0, 1.

39. (19) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, overheating, 33, 0, 1.

40. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 5, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.063 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 10 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0; P.Menard 1; E.Sadler 2; K.Busch 3-31; K.Harvick 32-34; P.Menard 35-41; A.Bowman 42-49; K.Harvick 50-57; E.Sadler 58-66; K.Grala 67-71; A.Dillon 72-75; R.Reed 76; A.Dillon 77-87; D.Hemric 88; A.Dillon 89-91

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 2 times for 28 laps; A.Dillon, 3 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 9 laps; E.Sadler, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 7 laps; P.Menard, 2 times for 6 laps; K.Grala, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 0 laps; R.Reed, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 1; C.Bell, 1; K.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; K.Harvick, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 495; 2. C.Custer, 454; 3. D.Hemric, 446; 4. T.Reddick, 440; 5. C.Bell, 433; 6. J.Allgaier, 393; 7. B.Jones, 387; 8. R.Truex, 385; 9. M.Tifft, 351; 10. R.Reed, 333.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.