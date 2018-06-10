WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Simona Halep adds Grand Slam trophy No. 1 to her No. 1 ranking, coming back from a set and a break down to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 and win the women's championship at Roland Garros in a match made up of long points and momentum swings. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-STEPHENS — Sloane Stephens' 1st loss in any final comes at French Open. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN'S DOUBLES — French pair Mahut-Herbert win. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN'S FINAL — 'A little hope': Nadal vs Thiem. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa wrench the first rugby test out of England's hands by coming from 24-3 down with a 26-point burst in 19 minutes to win 42-39 at Ellis Park. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RGU--ARGENTINA-WALES

SAN JUAN, Argentina — Wales shows efficiency on attack and tenacity on defense to defeat Argentina 23-10 and take a 1-0 lead in the two-test rugby series. SENT: 530 words.

— Also:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND — Australia ends Ireland's unbeaten run with 18-9 win. SENT: 510 words, photos.

CAR--F1-CANADIAN GP

MONTREAL — Sebastian Vettel has pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix with the fastest lap ever on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Lewis Hamilton is fourth. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-VIDEO REFEREES

KRASNOGORSK, Russia — Two cramped rooms in a Moscow suburb could make or break countries' dreams of World Cup glory. This World Cup will be the first to use video reviews, standard practice in many other sports around the world, but an abomination to some football fans who see it killing the game's soul. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-TABAREZ THE TEACHER — The school teacher who educated Uruguay. By Leoanrdo Haberkorn. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-MONEY GAME — By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 870 words, photos.

RAC--BELMONT STAKES

NEW YORK — Justify led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 1¾ lengths and become U.S. horse racing's 13th Triple Crown champion. By Beth Harris. SENT:

Other stories:

— SOC--FRANCE-US — Sloppy France equalizes late in 1-1 draw with US. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— SOC--SPAIN-TUNISIA — Spain needs late goal to edgeTunisia in last WCup warmup. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— GLF--ST JUDE CLASSIC — Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into 2-man race. By Teresa Walker. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA FINALS-DURANT — With 2 titles, Finals MVP Kevin Durant gets the last word. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— RGU--PARIS SEVENS — Fiji, SA lose in pool but reach quarterfinals. SENT: 330 words.

