|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Segura Sea
|61
|257
|49
|88
|.342
|Altuve Hou
|65
|264
|38
|90
|.341
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|62
|252
|32
|83
|.329
|Brantley Cle
|51
|207
|33
|67
|.324
|JMartinez Bos
|61
|233
|41
|74
|.318
|MDuffy TB
|47
|187
|12
|59
|.316
|Rosario Min
|60
|238
|39
|75
|.315
|MMachado Bal
|63
|244
|32
|76
|.311
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Moustakas, Kansas City, 42.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.