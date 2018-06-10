BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Segura Sea 61 257 49 88 .342 Altuve Hou 65 264 38 90 .341 Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330 Castellanos Det 62 252 32 83 .329 Brantley Cle 51 207 33 67 .324 JMartinez Bos 61 233 41 74 .318 MDuffy TB 47 187 12 59 .316 Rosario Min 60 238 39 75 .315 MMachado Bal 63 244 32 76 .311 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Moustakas, Kansas City, 42.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.