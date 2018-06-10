  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/10 07:11
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Segura Sea 61 257 49 88 .342
Altuve Hou 65 264 38 90 .341
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 62 252 32 83 .329
Brantley Cle 51 207 33 67 .324
JMartinez Bos 61 233 41 74 .318
MDuffy TB 47 187 12 59 .316
Rosario Min 60 238 39 75 .315
MMachado Bal 63 244 32 76 .311
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Moustakas, Kansas City, 42.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.