Canadian Grand Prix Lineup

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/10 06:53
Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday
Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Montreal

1. Sebastian Vettel, 1 minute, 10.764 seconds

2. Valtteri Bottas, 1:10.857

3. Max Verstappen, 1:10.937

4. Lewis Hamilton, 1:10.996

5. Kimi Räikkönen, 1:10.095

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 1:11.116

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 1:11.973

8. Esteban Ocon, 1:12.084

9. Carlos Sainz, 1:12.168

10. Sergio Perez, 1:12.671

11. Kevin Magnussen, 1:12.606

12. Brendon Hartley, 1:12.635

13. Charles Leclerc, 1:12.661

14. Fernando Alonso, 1:12.856

15. Stoffel Vandoorne, 1:12.865

16. Pierre Gasly, 1:13.047

17. Lance Stroll, 1:13.590

18. Sergey Sirotkin, 1:13.643

19. Marcus Ericsson, 1:14.593