Canadian Grand Prix Lineup

|Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday
|Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
|Montreal
1. Sebastian Vettel, 1 minute, 10.764 seconds
2. Valtteri Bottas, 1:10.857
3. Max Verstappen, 1:10.937
4. Lewis Hamilton, 1:10.996
5. Kimi Räikkönen, 1:10.095
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 1:11.116
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 1:11.973
8. Esteban Ocon, 1:12.084
9. Carlos Sainz, 1:12.168
10. Sergio Perez, 1:12.671
11. Kevin Magnussen, 1:12.606
12. Brendon Hartley, 1:12.635
13. Charles Leclerc, 1:12.661
14. Fernando Alonso, 1:12.856
15. Stoffel Vandoorne, 1:12.865
16. Pierre Gasly, 1:13.047
17. Lance Stroll, 1:13.590
18. Sergey Sirotkin, 1:13.643
19. Marcus Ericsson, 1:14.593