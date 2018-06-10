  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/10 06:46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 000 210 0—3 8 0
Toronto 001 001 100 1—4 12 1
(10 innings)

Gausman, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Givens (10) and Sisco; Sanchez, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8), Clippard (8), Axford (9) and Maile. W_Axford 1-0. L_Givens 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (5).

___

Kansas City 010 000 001—2 4 0
Oakland 000 000 000—0 4 1

Duffy, McCarthy (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Bassitt, Coulombe (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_Duffy 3-6. L_Bassitt 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (14). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 003 100 100—5 11 0
Washington 140 100 10x—7 10 0

Rodriguez, Blach (3), Gearrin (7), Moronta (8) and Hundley; Gonzalez, Miller (4), Solis (6), Madson (7), Collins (8), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (8) and Kieboom. W_Miller 3-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (7). Washington, Harper (19).

___

Milwaukee 200 004 402—12 13 0
Philadelphia 003 000 000— 3 6 2

Suter, Hader (6), T.Williams (7), Jennings (8), Logan (9) and Kratz; Arrieta, Garcia (6), Morgan (7), Ramos (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro. W_Suter 6-4. L_Arrieta 5-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (5), Choi (2), Aguilar (11). Philadelphia, Hoskins (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 1 0
Chicago 200 000 00x—2 6 0

Kingham, Brault (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Lester, Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 7-2. L_Kingham 2-3. Sv_Cishek (2).