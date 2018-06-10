Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into 2-man race

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the ninth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, T
Dustin Johnson hits from the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memph
Dustin Johnson watches his birdie putt attempt on the seventh hole during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 20
Andrew Putnam watches his birdie putt attempt on the seventh green during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 20
Brandt Snedeker walks off the green after sinking a birdie putt on the seventh green during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Sa
Parker McLachlin hits from the water on the 18th fairway during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Mem
Wesley Bryan hits from the sand onto the seventh green during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memph
Parker McLachlin, right, dries off after hitting from the water on the 18th fairway during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Sat
Parker McLachlin, right, and his caddie look over McLachlin's shot from the water on the 18th fairway during the third round of the St. Jude Classic g
Phil Mickelson walks between holes during the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis,
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.
In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.
A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18.
Putnam was bogey-free playing a group ahead. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.
Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.
