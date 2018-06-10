Rockies' Gonzalez scratched with back spasms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado cleanup hitter Carlos Gonzalez experienced back spasms Saturday and was scratched from the Rockies' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Noel Cuevas replaced him in right field and Trevor Story moved up a slot to replace Gonzalez in the lineup.

Before the game, the Rockies also recalled left-handed pitcher Sam Howard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the roster spot of left-handed reliever Harrison Musgrave, who was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather.

Manager Bud Black said Musgrave is expected back Wednesday.

This marks Howard's first appearance on the Rockies' active roster. The 2014 third-round draft pick from Georgia Southern is 3-4 with a 4.68 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Overall, he's 29-33 with a 3.68 ERA in 99 minor league appearances, all but two of them starts.