Tom Lehman leads Champions' Principal Charity Classic

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tom Lehman shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Lehman eagled the par-5 eighth and played a 10-hole stretch in 7 under before dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th. He had a 13-under 131 total, the best two-round score at Wakonda Club.

From neighboring Minnesota, Lehman has finished in the top 10 in each of his first six appearances in Iowa, but the 1996 British Open champion has never won the event.

First-round leader Bernhard Langer had a 69 to fall into a tie for second with Glen Day (68), Woody Austin (68) and Scott Parel (66).