SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Wales beat Argentina 23-10 on Saturday in the first of two rugby tests.

Wales 23 (James Davies, George North tries; Rhys Patchell 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Gareth Anscombe penalty), Argentina 10 (Tomas Lezana try; Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias conversion, Nicolas Sanchez penalty). HT: 17-3