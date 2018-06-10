Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2018-2022 | Latest Developments | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global monoclonal antibodies market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous research on the global monoclonal antibodies market, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include biologic therapeutics, peptide therapeutics, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, type 1 diabetes drugs, and age-related macular degeneration.

Global monoclonal antibodies market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio’s previous report on the global monoclonal antibodies market projected that the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market in APAC will witness a high growth rate during the forecast period because of the better market penetration of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars in emerging economies, particularly in Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and China. The rising number of initiatives undertaken by major vendors to assist patients in these countries has been a significant contributor to the increase in sales of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies in these countries.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “Antibodies are increasingly becoming the best choice to treat cancers, including breast cancer. The use of antibody-drug conjugates such as radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy is increasing rapidly. ADCs are highly effective cytotoxic drugs linked to monoclonal antibodies. These drugs have shown to be potent and efficient in treating breast cancer. The rising use of these antibodies in drug development increases revenue generation in the breast cancer to monoclonal antibodies market, contributing to market growth.”

Global monoclonal antibodies market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Factors influencing the market shares Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

