Spain needs late goal to edgeTunisia in last WCup warm-up

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Spain needed substitute Iago Aspas to score a late goal to beat Tunisia 1-0 in their final warmup for the World Cup on Saturday.

Sergio Busquets finally undid Tunisia's defense with a long pass, and Diego Costa set up Aspas to rifle in a low strike.

Spain remained undefeated through 20 matches under coach Julen Lopetegui.

It starts the World Cup with a highly anticipated clash against neighbor Portugal next Friday.

Tunisia, which opens against England in nine days, frustrated the 2010 world champion with disciplined defending until Busquets spotted Costa's run behind the backline.

Aspas, who was Spain's sixth and final substitution in the 76th, scored the winner with six minutes remaining.

Spain will also play Iran and Morocco in Group B, while Tunisia will also face Belgium and Panama in Group G.