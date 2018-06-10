  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/10 04:41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 000 210 0—3 8 0
Toronto 001 001 100 1—4 12 1
(10 innings)

Gausman, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Givens (10) and Sisco; Sanchez, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8), Clippard (8), Axford (9) and Maile. W_Axford 1-0. L_Givens 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 003 100 100—5 11 0
Washington 140 100 10x—7 10 0

Rodriguez, Blach (3), Gearrin (7), Moronta (8) and Hundley; Gonzalez, Miller (4), Solis (6), Madson (7), Collins (8), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (8) and Kieboom. W_Miller 3-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (7). Washington, Harper (19).