Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|210
|0—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|100
|1—4
|12
|1
Gausman, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Givens (10) and Sisco; Sanchez, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8), Clippard (8), Axford (9) and Maile. W_Axford 1-0. L_Givens 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|003
|100
|100—5
|11
|0
|Washington
|140
|100
|10x—7
|10
|0
Rodriguez, Blach (3), Gearrin (7), Moronta (8) and Hundley; Gonzalez, Miller (4), Solis (6), Madson (7), Collins (8), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (8) and Kieboom. W_Miller 3-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (7). Washington, Harper (19).