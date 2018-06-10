LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2018--Today, at EA PLAY, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) revealed that , the brand-new IP from BioWare’s renowned team, will launch on Feb 22, 2019. Anthem is a social, connected Action-RPG with cooperative multiplayer at its heart. Players customize an array of powered Javelin exosuits and team up to face a dangerous and ever-changing world through exploration and combat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005061/en/

Triumph As One in Anthem, Launching February 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Anthem, up to four players explore and battle in a dangerous, mysterious place populated by great characters and a unique BioWare story. Players will also create stories of their own while they play, so no two journeys are the same. Javelin exosuits make their pilots powerful heroes in the world, with awesome weapons and incredible special abilities that allow for combat and exploration in a hostile environment. Players will be able to customize and personalize their suits with unique paint jobs and gear so they’ll have the right tools to confront almost any situation, and look good doing it.

Players excited to enter the dangerous world of Anthem are now able to pre-order the game. Those who do will receive VIP demo access and a unique in-game Founders banner. Those who pre-order the Anthem standard edition will also receive a legendary weapon and the Legion of Dawn Armor Pack for the Ranger Javelin as part of their pre-order content. In addition, those who purchase the Legion of Dawn Edition of Anthem for pre-order or after launch will also receive the full set of Legion of Dawn Armor Packs (including the Ranger Javelin Legion of Dawn Armor Pack), a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, the digital soundtrack and more.*

Anthem is developed by BioWare and will be available worldwide February 22 for Origin for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Origin Access Premier members can be the first to play the full game with unlimited access on PC starting February 15, and EA Access and Origin Access Basic members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial. †

Fans who wish to learn more about Anthem can visit the official website, as well as get the latest news and updates on Twitter and Facebook.

*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/anthem/pre-order-disclaimer for details.

† CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE ea.com/ea-access/terms AND origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.2 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005061/en/

CONTACT: Electronic Arts Inc.

Jino Talens, 650-628-9111

Sr. PR Manager

jtalens@ea.com

or

Brad Hilderbrand, 407-386-4246

PR Manager

bhilderbrand@ea.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Electronic Arts Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/09/2018 03:00 PM/DISC: 06/09/2018 03:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005061/en