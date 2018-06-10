EA and Coldwood Unveil and Launch Unravel Two, a Lighthearted Single Player and Co-Op Puzzle Platform Game, Now Available Worldwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2018--Coldwood and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), at EA PLAY in Los Angeles today, for the first time ever, instantly revealed and launched . The innovative new single player and co-op puzzle platformer comes from the Swedish studio that brought to life Yarny, the tiny red woolen character that captured the hearts of players in 2015 with the hit indie game, Unravel. Unravel Two builds off of the original game and centers on the bond between two Yarnys, which can be played as a single player or local co-op drop-in/drop-out experience, available beginning today. The two Yarnys will need to support one another as they work through tricky trials and traverse between beautiful natural landscapes and intricate urban environments, with the surroundings blossoming into new life as they embark on an adventure together.

“ Unravel Two is about the new bonds that form when we cut ties to the past,” said Martin Sahlin, Creative Director at Coldwood. “Like Unravel, it is a deeply personal game for the studio and our passion and life experiences are intertwined in the fabric of the journey players and their Yarnys will embark on. Unravel Two is about the unbreakable bond between friends and how hope and love can make the world around us a better place.”

Unravel Two features an evocative story filled with energy, intrigue, and inspiration, as well as ominous threats. Players can customize their own Yarnys by helping others in Unravel Two, as they jump, slide, swing and run along their adventure with two Yarnys side-by-side or joined together, always. The engaging and lighthearted story of Unravel Two demonstrates the power of positivity in the face of uncertainty.

Unravel Two is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB and so now available worldwide for $19.99 on Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and Origin for PC. EA Access* and Origin Access* members can play the beginning of .

To find out more on Unravel Two, please visit the website. To join the conversation on Unravel Two, please follow us on Twitter. Press assets for Unravel Two are available at http://info.ea.com.

