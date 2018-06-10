Joe Cole becomes assistant coach of second-tier Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joe Cole has been appointed assistant coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League while continuing to play for the second-tier club.

The 36-year-old midfielder joined the team in 2016 after splitting the 2015-16 season between Aston Villa and Coventry City. Cole scored 10 goals in 56 appearances for England from 2001-10 and also has played for West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Lille, West Ham.

Rowdies head coach Neill Collins says "Joe has an incredible store of knowledge about the game to share with our young players and with our coaching staff.

"One of the main provisos of me taking the head coaching job a few weeks ago was that I wanted to open an avenue for Joe to share that knowledge as an assistant coach. Though he is now a member of the coaching staff as well, Joe's primary role will remain as a player for the Rowdies."

Tampa Bay announced the appointment Friday.