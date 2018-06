JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park on Saturday in the first test of their three-match series.

___

South Africa 42 (Sibusiso Nkosi 2, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux, Aphiwe Dyantyi tries; Handre Pollard 4 conversions, 3 penalties), England 39 (Mike Brown, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jonny May tries; Farrell 4 conversions, penalty, Daly penalty). HT: 29-27