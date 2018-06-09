Violent protests again draw attention to Portland, Oregon

Mack Stilson, left, plays his mandolin and Victor Reuther, right, plays his guitar in a park in Portland, Ore., as they practice for an upcoming blueg
FILE--In this June 4, 2017, file photo, thousands of protesters gather in Portland, Ore., for competing rallies following the fatal stabbing of two me
In this April 27, 2017, file photo, right wing group Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson speaks during a rally in support of free speech in Berkeley, Ca
FILE--In this May 30, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist walks his bike down a ramp in Portland, Ore., surrounded by messages, flowers, images and candles
FILE--In this May 31, 2017, file photo, the memorial for two men fatally stabbed on a light rail train is shown in Portland, Ore. Many Portland reside
FILE--In this June 3, 2018, file photo, photographers capture dueling demonstrations between antifacists known as antifa and a right wing group called
FILE--In this May 30, 2017, file pool photo, Jeremy Christian shouts as he is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore. Many Portl
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Viral videos of bloody fistfights and skirmishes between right-wing activists and self-described anti-fascists have drawn national attention to Portland, Oregon.
It's a city of storied political activism that has struggled to keep the peace at dueling rallies representing a microcosm of the nation's political division.
Tensions erupted most recently when members of the so-called "antifa" movement showed up at a march organized by a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer.
As police tried to keep order, fist fights broke out in verdant downtown parks fringed with aspen trees and dotted with plaques honoring Portland's founders and veterans.
Police made four arrests June 3.
They have recently become a gathering place for dissent in this liberal city already known for weekly protests against federal land management policy, police brutality and transgender discrimination.