At a fashion show, Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade remembered

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Actress-model Jaime King is still reeling from the recent deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.

She had met both, but was more familiar with Spade, having started to work with the fashion icon when she was 14. King praised Spade for making "everybody feel welcome."

King also met Bourdain while filming "Kitchen Confidential," a 2005 sitcom based on his best-selling memoir. She complimented him on his ability to cross "boundaries and races and circumstances."

King also noted that both did so much for women — Spade as a pioneering businesswoman and Bourdain as an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement.