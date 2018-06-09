Russian Cup-winning club to shut down a month after victory

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Cup winner FC Tosno is to be shut down just a month after lifting the trophy in the latest case of serious financial problems for football clubs in the World Cup host nation.

Executive director Leonid Khomenko tells the local Channel 47 TV that long-term financial shortfalls made Tosno ineligible for a license to play in the Europa League as Russian Cup winner.

Khomenko says Europa League money "would have covered the lion's share of our debts" and ineligibility proved fatal.

Tosno was relegated from the Russian Premier League at the end of the season and will now withdraw from professional football entirely.

Russian state media reported that Premier League club Amkar Perm is in danger of collapse before the new season after players were not paid for three months.