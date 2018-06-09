  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/09 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 18 .695
Boston 43 21 .672 ½
Tampa Bay 28 34 .452 14½
Toronto 28 35 .444 15
Baltimore 19 43 .306 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 28 .541
Detroit 30 35 .462 5
Minnesota 27 33 .450
Chicago 21 40 .344 12
Kansas City 21 43 .328 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 40 23 .635
Houston 40 25 .615 1
Los Angeles 36 28 .563
Oakland 33 31 .516
Texas 27 39 .409 14½

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-7) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 9-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.