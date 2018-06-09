Jeremy Lin offers tips on life for Taiwanese college graduates

TAIPEI (CNA) - Taiwanese-American NBA player Jeremy Lin shared seven tips on life with graduates of Taiwan's National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taipei Saturday.

Lin, who was invited to give a talk at NCCU's graduation ceremony, said that although he missed his own graduation ceremony at Harvard University in 2010, his life experiences might be of help to Taiwan's fresh graduates.

His first tip is to stay away from comfort zones, as suffering and trauma in life are the best drivers for a person to move forward.

"To be a great person, you have to be a little crazy," according to Lin. He said that being "normal" will not make a person extraordinary. He encouraged his audience not to fear failure and to embrace life's challenges.

Slowing the pace and enjoying every moment in life is the third tip that Lin shared. He expressed regret that he cared about success too much and could not enjoy what he was doing in his first five years in the NBA.

His fourth tip was to maintain confidence without being proud. He expressed his belief that people will be respected if they act with confidence.

Lin said he hopes young people can manage their emotions well and be joyful. Great leaders bring happiness to people, and people work hard in good confidence under their leadership, Lin added.

Being aware of the importance of sticking to principles was the sixth tip advised by Lin. "To do the correct thing in the correct way."

"Finding your goal in life" was his final tip. He talked about the ups and downs in life, confessing that he suffered from a sense of emptiness during the "Linsanity" phase in 2012. It was not until he found his goals in life from his faith in God that he began to feel joyful, he said. (By Huang Jui-hung, Chen Chieh-ling and Hsu Hsiao-ling)