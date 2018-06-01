Tropical storm downgraded to depression, but still rain in Taiwan until June 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While Tropical Storm Ewiniar has been downgraded to a tropical depression, rain is still expected to hit Taiwan until next Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Another tropical storm, Maliksi, was situated 700 kilometers east of Taiwan over the Pacific Saturday afternoon, but was expected to move away in a northeasterly direction to pass east of Japan. Visitors to the east coast and to the Keelung area were cautioned to look out for strong waves.

Ewiniar was expected to link up with a rain front over northern Taiwan and bring rain to most of the island on Sunday evening and Monday, the Central News Agency reported. Despite the rain, temperatures would stay high around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

The weather bureau was reportedly not certain how serious the rainfall would be, with both afternoon thunderstorms and shorter periods of light rain possible. However, it would take until Tuesday June 12 before a drier patch of weather would arrive in Taiwan, gradually restricting the areas of precipitation.

Temperatures might fall on Monday due to northeasterly winds, though only by 2 to 3 degrees, CNA reported.