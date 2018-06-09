Prosecutor: Bourdain hanged himself with bathrobe belt

A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France
A mourner reads a sympathy card left for Anthony Bourdain at a make shift memorial outside the building that once housed Le Halles restaurant on Park
FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On
A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018,
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony
A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France
This is a view of Hotel Le Chambard, where celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was allegedly found in his hotel room, in Kayserberg, France, Friday June 8
This handout image taken on Monday June 4, 2018, and released by Jean-David Schroeder on Friday June 8, 2018, shows Julien Schroeder, center, the chef
Flowers are left at a make shift memorial for Anthony Bourdain outside the building that once housed Le Halles restaurant on John Street, Friday, June
PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region says that writer and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.
Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told The Associated Press on Saturday that the famed chef and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" used the belt of his hotel bath robe to commit suicide on Friday.
Of the 61-year-old American's death, Rocquigny said "there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment." He also said a medical expert had concluded there were no signs of violence on Bourdain's body.
The prosecutor said toxicology tests were being carried out, including urine tests, to see if Bourdain took any medications, to try to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.