Frozen fruit festival showcases giant grass jelly dessert in Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tainan frozen fruit festival (台南冰果節) is in full swing this weekend, with a 210 cm long grass jelly dessert being the main attraction in Shanhua District (善化區), Tainan County (臺南縣).

The festival will provide 2,000 free popsicles on both Saturday and Sunday to welcome visitors.

The 210 cm long, 50 cm wide grass jelly dessert was the focal point of the festival today. The giant treat was distributed to the public, who were enthusiastically waiting in a long queue, by the Shanhua farmer's association, reports said.

Around 4,000 locals and tourists attended the festival today, with another 2,000 expected tomorrow, according to the Liberty Times.

Sesame seed, strawberry, peanut, mango, red bean and pineapple flavored frozen desserts, as well as other foods are for sale.

Last year's festival was a great success, bringing in $NT20 million (US$671,500). This year's festival is likely to be equally as successful.

The family-friendly event was opened today by Legislative Yuan member and Tainan local Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), Tainan Councilor Lin Chih-chan (林志展) and Shanhua famer's association head Li Wei-chih (李偉智)

The Tainan frozen fruit festival is open on June 9-10 from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.