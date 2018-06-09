Annual Lu-Kang Dragon Boat Festival Kicks off in Central Taiwan

CHANGHUA, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2018--The Lu-Kang Dragon Boat Festival Celebration Series event held in Lukang Township in Changhua County, has long been one of the 12 major cultural activities in Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005021/en/

A dragon boat race game held at night time as part of the annual Lu-Kang Dragon Boat Festival Celebration Series events. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since Changhua County Magistrate Wei, Ming Ku took office in 2014, he has been actively seeking to fascinate more tourists with a marketing pitch of spending their night life at Lukang.

In addition, he has rescheduled the key event, dragon boat race, from daytime to nighttime, to avoid the summer heat and successfully attracted more tourists. The annual dragon boat race game is scheduled to take place between June 16 and 18 this year.

Last year, the series event has attracted nearly 100,000 visitors during the weekend, while the number of the visitors during the four-day Dragon Boat Festival, which falls between June 16 and June 18 this year, has reached a record high of over 100,000 visitors every day.

The 2018 Lu-Kang Dragon Boat Festival Celebration Series event, which is running through June 24 in Lukang, includes a dragon boat race competition, projection mapping shows and a tug of war competition across the Fulu River.

The above-mentioned events have brought in considerable economic benefits and help to promote the local development of the related industries.

Everybody is welcomed to participate in the cross-river tug of war competition. Also, a night-time lighting show will be presented at several venues in Lukang such as Lukang Culture Center and Lukang Art Village.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005021/en/

CONTACT: Changhua County Government

Lai Ru-ya, +886-4-722-2151

www.chcg.gov.tw

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION

SOURCE: Changhua County Government

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/09/2018 05:28 AM/DISC: 06/09/2018 05:28 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005021/en