AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat France 52-11 in the first rugby test at Eden Park on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series:

New Zealand 52 (Rieko Ioane 2, Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor, Ben Smith, Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape, Ardie Savea tries; Beauden Barrett 3 conversions, 2 penalties), France 11 (Remy Grosso try; Morgan Parra 2 penalties). HT: 8-11.