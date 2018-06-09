Rohingya upset UN agreement didn't address citizenship

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled attacks in Myanmar say they are disappointed that a U.N. agreement signed earlier this week did not address one of their key demands: citizenship.

Most refugees say they are desperate to go home, but fear going back unless they are given protection and citizenship.

On Wednesday, Myanmar and U.N. agencies signed an agreement that could — eventually — lead to the return of some of the 700,000 Rohingya who fled persecution in their homeland and are now crowded into makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

While the refugees welcomed the talks, they have also heard years of empty promises from the government in Yangon.