Badminton’s World No.1 graduates from Taiwan university

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Badminton’s World No.1 woman singles shuttler Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) graduated from the University of Taipei’s Institute of Sports Training Saturday with special awards from the mayor and for her contributions.

Tai, who turns 24 later this month, said it was “quite cool” to be wearing the graduation toga and square cap for the first time, the Central News Agency reported. She has been admitted to continue at the college for Ph.D. courses, which she hope will make her even better.

Tai has ranked No.1 on the women’s singles list since December 2016, but it was her performance at last summer’s Universiade in Taipei which cemented her popularity with the public in her home country. She won gold medals at the event, for which she had stayed away from the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

At Saturday’s graduation, she received applause from her fellow students and praise from university officials for her self-discipline, potential and social skills, CNA reported.