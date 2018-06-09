|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|34
|.452
|14½
|Toronto
|28
|35
|.444
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|.306
|23½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Detroit
|30
|35
|.462
|5
|Minnesota
|27
|33
|.450
|5½
|Chicago
|21
|40
|.344
|12
|Kansas City
|21
|43
|.328
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Houston
|40
|25
|.615
|1
|Los Angeles
|36
|28
|.563
|4½
|Oakland
|33
|31
|.516
|7½
|Texas
|27
|39
|.409
|14½
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Boston 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 5, Texas 2
Oakland 4, Kansas City 1
|Friday's Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 7, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gausman 3-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Boston (Price 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Detroit (Fiers 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 7-1) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-7) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 9-2) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 8:05 p.m.