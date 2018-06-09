Japan beats Italy 34-17 in first of 2 tests

OITA, Japan (AP) — Lomano Lava Lemeki and Kotaro Matsushima scored second-half tries on Saturday to lead Japan to a 34-17 win over Italy in the first of two tests, Japan's first win over Italy in five years.

Lemeki gave Japan a 25-17 lead on the hour mark and Matsushima ran in Japan's fourth try five minutes later to widen the advantage to 32-17. Yu Tamura added a conversion to complete the scoring for the hosts.

The two countries will play again on June 16 in Kobe, Japan.

Italy took a 7-0 lead on an early try by Tiziano Pasquali that was converted by Tommaso Allan but Japan responded with tries by Amanaki Lelei Mafi and Kenki Fukuoka for a halftime lead of 17-14.

The hosts are using the two tests to tuneup for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the ninth edition of the sport's showcase global event and the first to be held in Asia.