Rare tensions between Assad's backers as Syria's war unwinds

BEIRUT (AP) — A Russian force deployment on the Syria-Lebanon border this week in a Hezbollah stronghold sparked protests by the Lebanese militant group, prompting the force to withdraw from its positions only a day later in a rare sign of tension between the allies.

The Russian deployment and subsequent withdrawal shows that as rebels are being defeated in different parts of Syria, frictions could rise between Assad's main foreign backers — Russia and Iran — and the militias Tehran backs throughout Syria.

The Russian move was not expected as Moscow's military police have been deploying in areas controlled by Syrian government forces and close to insurgent positions.

The outskirts of the Syrian town of Qusair where the Russian troops set up three observation positions on Monday, have been held by Hezbollah and Syrian troops since 2013, when they drove rebels from the area.