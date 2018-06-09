BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Altuve Hou 65 264 38 90 .341 Segura Sea 60 253 47 86 .340 Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330 Castellanos Det 62 252 32 83 .329 Brantley Cle 51 207 33 67 .324 MMachado Bal 62 240 32 76 .317 MDuffy TB 47 187 12 59 .316 Rosario Min 60 238 39 75 .315 JMartinez Bos 60 229 40 72 .314 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Moustakas, Kansas City, 42.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.