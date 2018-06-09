Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 1 Boston 000 000 000—0 3 0

Covey, Fry (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith; Sale, Hembree (9) and Leon. W_Covey 2-1. L_Sale 5-4. Sv_Soria (7).

___

Baltimore 010 000 000—1 5 0 Toronto 010 011 11x—5 13 1

Cashner, Scott (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Wynns, Sisco; J.Happ, Oh (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_J.Happ 8-3. L_Cashner 2-8. Sv_Tepera (3). HRs_Toronto, Martin (6), Grichuk (4), Pillar (6).

___

Cleveland 000 100 003—4 7 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 7 0

Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Bauer 5-4. L_Greene 2-3. Sv_C.Allen (12). HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (4).

___

Seattle 002 110 000—4 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 010 020—3 8 0

Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (8) and Zunino; Font, Andriese (3), Nuno (5) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Gonzales 7-3. L_Font 0-3. Sv_Diaz (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (14), Arroyo (1).

___

Houston 040 010 200—7 10 0 Texas 102 000 000—3 5 0

Verlander, McHugh (7), Harris (9) and B.McCann; Fister, Barnette (8) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 8-2. L_Fister 1-7. HRs_Houston, Altuve (5), Bregman (8). Texas, Choo (11).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 210—4 7 0 Minnesota 010 001 000—2 7 0

Richards, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Lynn, Pressly (7), Reed (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Ramirez 2-2. L_Pressly 0-1. Sv_Parker (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (15), Kinsler (7). Minnesota, Grossman (2).

___

Kansas City 000 000 020—2 7 1 Oakland 101 202 01x—7 11 1

Junis, Flynn (6), Adam (8) and S.Perez; Montas, Pagan (8), Trivino (8) and Lucroy. W_Montas 3-0. L_Junis 5-6. Sv_Trivino (1). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (13). Oakland, Davis 2 (17), Fowler (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 000 001 021—4 5 0 New York 100 000 000—1 4 1

Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; deGrom, Sewald (9) and Mesoraco. W_Green 4-0. L_deGrom 4-1. Sv_A.Chapman (16). HRs_New York, Gardner (5), Stanton (15). New York, Nimmo (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0 Chicago 210 000 00x—3 9 0

Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Neverauskas (7) and Cervelli; Montgomery, Mazzoni (7), R.Rosario (7), Strop (8) and Contreras. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Kuhl 4-4. Sv_Strop (1).

___

San Francisco 120 210 300—9 15 1 Washington 000 221 000—5 9 0

Suarez, Moronta (5), Melancon (6), Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Strasburg, Kelley (3), Suero (4), Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Grace (7), Collins (9) and Severino. W_Moronta 2-0. L_Strasburg 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (6), Hernandez (7). Washington, Soto (3).

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 6 0 Miami 000 211 00x—4 8 0

Lauer, Erlin (6), Hughes (8) and Ellis; C.Smith, Ziegler (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_C.Smith 5-6. L_Lauer 2-4.

___

Milwaukee 320 600 010—12 13 0 Philadelphia 000 100 300— 4 8 0

Chacin, Albers (7), Barnes (9) and Pina; Velasquez, Leiter Jr. (4), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Chacin 5-1. L_Velasquez 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Braun 2 (8). Philadelphia, Santana (10).

___

St. Louis 113 000 100 1—7 8 0 Cincinnati 011 011 002 0—6 13 1

(10 innings)

Weaver, Gomber (6), Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Brebbia (10) and Molina; Harvey, Lorenzen (7), W.Peralta (9), Brice (9), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart. W_Norris 3-1. L_R.Iglesias 1-1. Sv_Brebbia (2). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez 2 (8), Munoz (3).

___

Arizona 104 001 021—9 12 1 Colorado 010 030 000—4 10 0

Greinke, Chafin (6), Hirano (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis; Marquez, Musgrave (5), Rusin (7), Pounders (9) and Iannetta. W_Greinke 5-4. L_Marquez 4-6. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (11), Lamb (3), Goldschmidt 2 (10). Colorado, Blackmon (13), Story (12).