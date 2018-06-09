Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Covey, Fry (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith; Sale, Hembree (9) and Leon. W_Covey 2-1. L_Sale 5-4. Sv_Soria (7).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|011
|11x—5
|13
|1
Cashner, Scott (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Wynns, Sisco; J.Happ, Oh (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_J.Happ 8-3. L_Cashner 2-8. Sv_Tepera (3). HRs_Toronto, Martin (6), Grichuk (4), Pillar (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|003—4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Bauer 5-4. L_Greene 2-3. Sv_C.Allen (12). HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (4).
___
|Seattle
|002
|110
|000—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020—3
|8
|0
Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (8) and Zunino; Font, Andriese (3), Nuno (5) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Gonzales 7-3. L_Font 0-3. Sv_Diaz (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (14), Arroyo (1).
___
|Houston
|040
|010
|200—7
|10
|0
|Texas
|102
|000
|000—3
|5
|0
Verlander, McHugh (7), Harris (9) and B.McCann; Fister, Barnette (8) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 8-2. L_Fister 1-7. HRs_Houston, Altuve (5), Bregman (8). Texas, Choo (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|210—4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
Richards, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Lynn, Pressly (7), Reed (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Ramirez 2-2. L_Pressly 0-1. Sv_Parker (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (15), Kinsler (7). Minnesota, Grossman (2).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|1
|Oakland
|101
|202
|01x—7
|11
|1
Junis, Flynn (6), Adam (8) and S.Perez; Montas, Pagan (8), Trivino (8) and Lucroy. W_Montas 3-0. L_Junis 5-6. Sv_Trivino (1). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (13). Oakland, Davis 2 (17), Fowler (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|021—4
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; deGrom, Sewald (9) and Mesoraco. W_Green 4-0. L_deGrom 4-1. Sv_A.Chapman (16). HRs_New York, Gardner (5), Stanton (15). New York, Nimmo (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|210
|000
|00x—3
|9
|0
Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Neverauskas (7) and Cervelli; Montgomery, Mazzoni (7), R.Rosario (7), Strop (8) and Contreras. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Kuhl 4-4. Sv_Strop (1).
___
|San Francisco
|120
|210
|300—9
|15
|1
|Washington
|000
|221
|000—5
|9
|0
Suarez, Moronta (5), Melancon (6), Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Strasburg, Kelley (3), Suero (4), Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Grace (7), Collins (9) and Severino. W_Moronta 2-0. L_Strasburg 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (6), Hernandez (7). Washington, Soto (3).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|211
|00x—4
|8
|0
Lauer, Erlin (6), Hughes (8) and Ellis; C.Smith, Ziegler (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_C.Smith 5-6. L_Lauer 2-4.
___
|Milwaukee
|320
|600
|010—12
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|300—
|4
|8
|0
Chacin, Albers (7), Barnes (9) and Pina; Velasquez, Leiter Jr. (4), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Chacin 5-1. L_Velasquez 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Braun 2 (8). Philadelphia, Santana (10).
___
|St. Louis
|113
|000
|100
|1—7
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|011
|002
|0—6
|13
|1
Weaver, Gomber (6), Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Brebbia (10) and Molina; Harvey, Lorenzen (7), W.Peralta (9), Brice (9), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart. W_Norris 3-1. L_R.Iglesias 1-1. Sv_Brebbia (2). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez 2 (8), Munoz (3).
___
|Arizona
|104
|001
|021—9
|12
|1
|Colorado
|010
|030
|000—4
|10
|0
Greinke, Chafin (6), Hirano (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis; Marquez, Musgrave (5), Rusin (7), Pounders (9) and Iannetta. W_Greinke 5-4. L_Marquez 4-6. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (11), Lamb (3), Goldschmidt 2 (10). Colorado, Blackmon (13), Story (12).