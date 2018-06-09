Griner, Mercury cruise to 96-79 win over Sky

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 24 points and Diana Taurasi had 18 points and seven assists to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 96-79 on Friday night.

DeWanna Bonner added 13 points, Sancho Lyttle had 12, and Briann January 11 for Phoenix. The Mercury (6-4) have won four in a row following a three-game skid.

Griner scored six points during a 10-4 run to open the game and Phoenix never trailed. January hit a 3-pointer and Stephanie Talbot made back-to-back 3s before a turn-around jumper by Griner capped an 11-0 run and made it 25-10 early in the second quarter.

Jamierra Faulkner made a running scoop shot in the lane as time expired in the third quarter and then hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth and pull to trim Chicago's deficit to 72-65, but the Sky would get no closer.

Gabby Williams, the fourth overall pick this year, had a season-high 26 points to lead Chicago (3-4).

Phoenix shot 55 percent from the field, including 9 of 20 from 3-point range, and hit 13 of 14 free throws.