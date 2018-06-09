BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/09 12:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 5 4 .556 2
Chicago 3 4 .429 3
New York 2 4 .333
Indiana 0 7 .000 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 2 .750
Phoenix 6 3 .667 ½
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Dallas 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 5 .375 3
Las Vegas 1 6 .143

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 87, Las Vegas 83

Dallas 89, Indiana 83

Phoenix 96, Chicago 79

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled