Sauter wins at Texas, 4th NASCAR Truck victory of year

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Johnny Sauter held off Stewart Friesen at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night for his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season and 21st overall.

Sauter matched his season high for victories. The 40-year-old Wisconsin driver has won six of his last 11 races at the 1 1/2-mile Texas oval, finished in the top three in 10 of the last 12 and has five wins in 20 starts at the track.

"The pit crew was flawless, as always," Sauter said.

Friesen, who finished 14th in points as a rookie last season, earned his second career top-two finish. Justin Haley, a 19-year-old, finished third to match the best finish of his career.

Rookie Todd Gilliland led for 62 of the 167 laps and finished sixth.